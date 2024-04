Israel has ordered new evacuations in the Beit Lahia area of northern Gaza, describing it as a "dangerous combat zone," Israel's Arabic army spokesperson said on Tuesday.

In a post on social media platform X, Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee urged residents of four zones in northern Beit Lahiya to move to shelter in two designated areas.

He said the military "will work with extreme force against terrorist infrastructure and subversive elements" in the region.