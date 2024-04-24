Amichai Chikli: Biden admin. doesn't project power, I would choose Trump

Diaspora Affairs and Combatting Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli told KAN B on Wednesday morning that if he were an American, he would vote for former US President Donald Trump.

"If you look at Biden's strategy in what happened in Afghanistan, Ukraine, and the Middle East - he said 'Don't' to Hezbollah and Iran at the beginning of the war, and we saw the result," Chikli said. "I don't think that the United States under [Biden's] leadership radiates power. [His administration] hurts both the State of Israel and many other countries. If I were an American citizen with the right to vote, I would vote for Trump and the Republicans."

Chikli belongs to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party.