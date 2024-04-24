Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US will not impose sanctions on Netzah Yehuda Battalion - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Following pressure from all sides of the Israeli political spectrum, the US has decided not to impose sanctions on the Netzah Yehuda Battalion, Ynet reported Wednesday afternoon, citing two Israeli officials. 

On Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a press conference that he has made "determinations" on the issue of cutting military aid to specific Israeli army units accused of human rights violations in the West Bank before October 7.

Unnamed US officials told Israeli media that Blinken would sanction the Netzah Yehuda Battalion.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would "fight with [this decision] all [his power]," calling it " the height of absurdity and a moral blow" in a statement published on X Saturday night.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid also said in a statement on X that the sanctions are a "mistake" and Israel "must act to cancel them."



