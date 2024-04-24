Jerusalem Post
Protest groups announce demonstration in response to Hamas hostage video

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 24, 2024 18:27

Some anti-government protest groups announced they would hold a demonstration in front of the Prime Minister's Residence in Jerusalem on Wednesday afternoon after Hamas published a video of Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who is being held hostage by the terrorist group, earlier in the day.

"Another video of a hostage has been published - as if Hamas is the one running the show - as if there is no government. We have no mother and father. There's no responsibility; it's thrown aside. Come now to Aza Street, in front of the Prime Minister's Residence, to demand an end to this disaster already," said the unnamed groups.

This is a developing story.



