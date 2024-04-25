Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Palestinian authorities seek probe into mass graves at Gaza hospitals

By REUTERS

A Palestinian civil defense team on Thursday called on the United Nations to investigate what it said were war crimes at a Gaza hospital, saying nearly 400 bodies were recovered from mass graves after Israeli soldiers departed the complex.

"There are cases of field execution of some patients while undergoing surgeries and wearing surgical gowns at the Nasser Medical Complex," the civil defense forces said at a press conference, without presenting any evidence.

Palestinian authorities have this week reported finding hundreds of bodies in mass graves at Nasser hospital, the main medical facility in central Gaza, after Israeli troops pulled out of the city of Khan Younis.

Bodies were also reported to have been found at the Al Shifa hospital in northern Gaza, which was targeted in an Israeli special forces operation.

UN rights chief Volker Turk said on Tuesday he was "horrified" by the destruction of the Nasser and Al Shifa medical facilities and by the reports of the mass graves, according to a spokesperson.

The Israeli military said claims by Palestinian authorities that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) had buried the bodies were "baseless and unfounded."

It said forces searching for Israeli hostages had examined bodies previously buried by Palestinians near Nasser hospital and had returned them after they had been examined.

"The examination was conducted in a careful manner and exclusively in places where intelligence indicated the possible presence of hostages. The examination was carried out respectfully while maintaining the dignity of the deceased," it said in a statement.

Israel has denied killing those found in the graves and has released footage they say shows Palestinians digging these graves before the IDF operation.

The Palestinian Civil Defense Team accused Israel of burying a number of bodies in the Nasser complex in plastic bags at a depth of 3 meters (10 ft), where they quickly decomposed concealing evidence of its "crimes," including torture, it said.

The office of the prosecutor at the International Criminal Court in The Hague is investigating both sides in the Israeli-Gaza war, including the events of October 7 and their aftermath.

Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan has said his team is "actively investigating any crimes allegedly committed" in Gaza and that "those who are in breach of the law will be held accountable."

Hamas official: 'Israel plans to occupy 20% of the Gaza Strip'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/25/2024 03:28 PM
Iraq hangs 11 convicted of terrorism in latest mass executions
By REUTERS
04/25/2024 03:21 PM
Spain prosecutor requests corruption case dismissal on PM Sanchez's wife
By REUTERS
04/25/2024 03:14 PM
Belgian agency aid worker dies in Gaza
By REUTERS
04/25/2024 03:12 PM
More than 100 inmates escape from Nigeria prison
By REUTERS
04/25/2024 12:41 PM
Israeli security forces make arrests in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/25/2024 12:32 PM
Bezalel Smotrich slams Chief of Staff for lack of creativity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/25/2024 10:16 AM
Hezbollah says they are ready to deal with a wider front against Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/25/2024 09:57 AM
Israel strikes deep in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/25/2024 09:48 AM
Greek military ship intercepts two Houthi drones in the Red Sea
By REUTERS
04/25/2024 09:15 AM
Almost 100 detained at anti-government protest in Armenia, media say
By REUTERS
04/25/2024 09:00 AM
Galilee council head calls for an end to the situation in the north
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/25/2024 08:16 AM
Lapid on Gantz, Eisenkot: 'They are keeping an illegitimate gov't alive'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/25/2024 08:01 AM
Israel Air Force attacks terrorist infrastructure in south Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/25/2024 07:22 AM
Russia will target NATO nuclear weapons in Poland if they appear
By REUTERS
04/25/2024 07:18 AM