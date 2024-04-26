Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Missiles sighted 15 nautical miles SW of Yemen's Mokha - security firm Ambrey

By REUTERS
Updated: APRIL 26, 2024 18:59

 British security firm Ambrey said on Friday that three missiles had been sighted approximately 15 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Mokha.

"A Panama-flagged tanker, formerly UK-owned before its ownership changed in November 2023, was the closest vessel to the sighting," Ambrey's advisory note said.

"At the time of writing, the vessel's owner was Seychelles-registered and was engaged in Russia-linked trade. The tanker was en route from Primorsk, Russia, to Vadinar, India."

The note said the vessel was transmitting an Automatic Identification System (AIS) signal.

Itamar Ben-Gvir in minor car accident after visiting terror attack site
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/26/2024 06:25 PM
Berlin police clear pro-Palestinian camp from parliament lawn
By REUTERS
04/26/2024 05:24 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/26/2024 05:11 PM
Hamas complains US hostage proposal doesn't call for permanent ceasefire
By REUTERS
04/26/2024 04:53 PM
Police investigate after torched body found in Israel’s north
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/26/2024 03:15 PM
Russia's Shoigu says ready to expand military co-operation with Iran
By REUTERS
04/26/2024 03:10 PM
UK police charge 5 men with national security offences linked to Russia
By REUTERS
04/26/2024 02:13 PM
Biden won't set sanctions on Netzah Yehuda Battalion - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/26/2024 01:50 PM
IDF maps out West Bank home of terrorist who killed Binyamin Achimair
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/26/2024 01:40 PM
Turkish court convicts Syrian woman over Istanbul bombing
By REUTERS
04/26/2024 01:09 PM
IDF thwarts terror attack in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/26/2024 12:50 PM
Anti-Israel activists vandalize Texas congressman's office door
By MICHAEL STARR
04/26/2024 11:28 AM
Blinken set to visit Israel on Tuesday - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/26/2024 10:44 AM
Israeli citizen killed by anti-tank missile in Mount Dov area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/26/2024 09:26 AM
DeSantis condemns pro-Hamas protests at elite universities
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/26/2024 08:34 AM