IDF attacked Hezbollah military building after seeing terrorist enter

IDF forces from Unit 869 identified a Hezbollah terrorist entering the organization's military structure in the Kila village on Friday in southern Lebanon. IAF fighter jets attacked the building, hitting another Hezbollah operative inside, Maariv reported on Saturday.

In the Reihan area in southern Lebanon, Air Force jets targeted another military structure of Hezbollah early Saturday morning.

The previous night, fighter jets attacked a military structure in the village of Shuba and operational infrastructure in the Shebaa Farms area in southern Lebanon.