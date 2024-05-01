Israeli settlers attacked Jordanian aid convoy heading to Gaza, Jordan Foreign Minister reports

Two Jordanian aid convoys en route to Gaza were attacked by Israeli settlers. Despite the incident, both convoys reached their destination.

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 1, 2024 15:56
A truck carrying humanitarian aid into Gaza at the Kerem Shalom border crossing, January 2024. (photo credit: Courtesy of Hananya Naftali )
Settlers from Israel attacked two aid convoys from Jordan who were on their way to Gaza, Jordan's Foreign Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Two Jordanian aid convoys carrying food, flour, and other humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip were attacked by settlers," the ministry said, without giving details of the incident.

Convoys reach Gaza

Both convoys continued on their way and reached their destination in the Gaza Strip, the ministry said in a statement.

Honenu, an Israeli legal aid agency, responded in a statement that four men who "blocked aid trucks [heading] to Gaza" near the large West Bank settlement of Ma’aleh Adumim had been arrested by Israeli police.

One of the convoys was bound for the Kerem Shalom crossing into Gaza and the other for the Erez crossing, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said.



