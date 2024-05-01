Israeli settlers attacked Jordanian aid convoy heading to Gaza, Jordan Foreign Minister reports

Settlers from Israel attacked two aid convoys from Jordan who were on their way to Gaza, Jordan's Foreign Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Two Jordanian aid convoys carrying food, flour, and other humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip were attacked by settlers," the ministry said, without giving details of the incident.

Convoys reach Gaza

IDF humanitarian aid trucks enter through the Northern crossing of Israel in to Gaza on April 12, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Both convoys continued on their way and reached their destination in the Gaza Strip, the ministry said in a statement.

Honenu, an Israeli legal aid agency, responded in a statement that four men who "blocked aid trucks [heading] to Gaza" near the large West Bank settlement of Ma’aleh Adumim had been arrested by Israeli police.

One of the convoys was bound for the Kerem Shalom crossing into Gaza and the other for the Erez crossing, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said.