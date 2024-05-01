Blinken, meeting Netanyahu, notes improved Gaza aid and urges more

US Secretary of State of State Antony Blinken “reiterated” his clear position on Rafah in a meeting Wednesday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He spoke as he pushed for a hostage deal that would pause the war in the first phases, but according to media reports, would, in the end, include a permanent ceasefire.

Netanyahu has been firm in his position that Israel must carry out a major military operation there to destroy the remaining Hamas battalions, while the US has preferred that Israel conduct more targeted operations fearing that anything else would lead to a humanitarian disaster.

Blinken according to the State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller “reaffirmed the US commitment to Israel’s security. He also discussed the need to avoid further expansion of the conflict.”

He also updated Netanyahu on his efforts toward a Saudi deal, a topic he discussed while in Riyadh and Jordan earlier this week. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, May 1, 2024 (credit: MAAYAN TOAF / GPO)

Blinken spoke of the need for an “immediate ceasefire in Gaza as part of a hostage deal and emphasized that it is Hamas that is standing in the way of a ceasefire,” according to Miller.

“The Secretary discussed the improvement in the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza… and reiterated the importance of accelerating and sustaining that improvement,” Miller said.

Two-hour meeting came at tense moment

The meeting, which lasted for over two hours, comes amid a period of tension between the two strong allies. There were no joint press conferences and or even a scheduled solo press event.

Blinken, who is on his seventh trip to the region since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, urged Hamas to accept an "extraordinarily generous" truce deal proposed by Egyptian mediators, which would see 33 hostages released in exchange for a larger number of Palestinian prisoners and a halt to the fighting, with the possibility of further steps towards a comprehensive deal later.

A senior official for Hamas said the group was still studying the proposed deal but accused Blinken of failing to respect both sides and described Israel as the real obstacle.

"Blinken's comments contradict reality," Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters.

Reuters contributed to this report.