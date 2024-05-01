State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman sent a letter on Wednesday to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, calling on them to cooperate in the probe of the October 7 failures, according to Israeli media reports,
State Comptroller to Netanyahu, Halevi: 'Cooperate on examination of Oct. 7'
By REUTERS05/01/2024 04:36 PM
