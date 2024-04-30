Over half of Israelis believe Netanyahu should resign immediately - poll

Over half (58%) of the Israeli public believes that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should resign immediately, including 28% of those who voted for the bloc that supports Netanyahu, according to a poll published by N12 on Tuesday.

Additionally, 48% of Israelis believe Defense Minister Yoav Gallant should resign immediately, 50% believe IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi should resign immediately, and 56% believe Shin Bet head Ronen Bar should resign now.

Regarding when elections should be held, 54% of respondents said they should be brought forward. Over a third (37%) said that Ministers Benny Gantz and Gadi Eizenkot should leave the government.

How would the parties do in new elections?

The poll additionally found that, if elections were held today, Gantz's National Unity Party would earn 31 seats, while the Likud would earn 18 seats, Yesh Atid would earn 15 seats, Shas, Yisrael Beytenu, and Otzma Yehudit would earn 10 seats each, United Torah Judaism (UTJ) would earn eight seats, Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am would earn five seats each, and Meretz and the Religious Zionist Party would earn four seats each. An Israeli woman casts her ballot on the day of Israel's general election in a polling station in Kiryat Arba, a Jewish settlement in the West Bank November 1, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

The poll results would leave the bloc currently supporting Netanyahu with 50 seats and the bloc around Gantz and Yair Lapid with 65 seats. (Hadash-Ta'al traditionally does not sit in coalitions)

In a theoretical situation in which former prime minister Naftali Bennet, former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen, and MK Gideon Sa'ar form a new party together, it would earn 18 seats. The National Unity Party would drop to 22 seats, the Likud would drop to 16 seats, Yesh Atid would drop to 11 seats, and Labor would earn six seats (if Yair Golan takes control of Labor).

Meanwhile, a poll published by KAN on Tuesday found that if elections were held today, the National Unity Party would earn 29 seats, the Likud would earn 21 seats, Yesh Atid would earn 15 seats, and Yisrael Beytenu would earn 11 seats.

According to the poll, Shas would earn 10 seats, Otzma Yehudit would earn nine seats, UTJ would earn seven seats, the Religious Zionist Party would earn five seats, Hadash-Ta'al would earn five seats, and Meretz and Ra'am would earn four seats each.

The poll results would leave the bloc currently supporting Netanyahu with 52 seats and the bloc around Gantz and Yair Lapid with 63 seats.