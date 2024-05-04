IDF eliminates top PIJ commander who helped carry out October 7 attacks

A joint attack by the IDF and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Services) killed one of the top commanders of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), the IDF announced on Saturday.

The terrorist, Imam Zerev, was killed by Israel Air Force fighter jets in southern Gaza. Zerev commanded and directed several attacks, most notably the terror attack by Nukhba forces at both the border community and outpost of Sufa on October 7, as well as led the PIJ's preparations for combat against the IDF in the southern Gaza Strip.

Two other terrorists from PIJ were killed in the same air strike.

This is a developing story.