Senior Arab official: Gaza deal imminent, but not completely secure - Sky News

The draft agreement between Israel and Hamas to stop the war in the Gaza Strip is the best since the start of the negotiations, and “its acceptance is imminent,” a high-ranking Arab official told Sky News Arabia.

The official anonymously expressed fears that “both parties can make a 180-degree turn and return to square one.”

He explained, "The private calculations of both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and some Hamas leaders complicate the political decision to approve the long-awaited deal."

The official warned that "Netanyahu, for his political reasons, may reject the agreement even if the offer presented by Hamas meets Israeli conditions well."