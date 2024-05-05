Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Senior Arab official: Gaza deal imminent, but not completely secure - Sky News

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The draft agreement between Israel and Hamas to stop the war in the Gaza Strip is the best since the start of the negotiations, and “its acceptance is imminent,” a high-ranking Arab official told Sky News Arabia. 

The official anonymously expressed fears that “both parties can make a 180-degree turn and return to square one.”

He explained, "The private calculations of both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and some Hamas leaders complicate the political decision to approve the long-awaited deal."

The official warned that "Netanyahu, for his political reasons, may reject the agreement even if the offer presented by Hamas meets Israeli conditions well."



Related Tags
Benjamin Netanyahu Headline
IAI CEO lighting torch on Independence Day
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/05/2024 09:04 AM
IDF Chief of Staff pens letter for Holocaust Remembrance Day
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/05/2024 07:32 AM
Rocket sirens sound in the Upper Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/05/2024 07:19 AM
Heavy rains in southern Brazil kill nearly 60, over 70 still missing
By REUTERS
05/05/2024 04:13 AM
Pro-Palestine protests disrupt graufdaiton festivities
By REUTERS
05/05/2024 03:42 AM
Ex-advisor of MK Naama Lazimi arrested during Jerusalem protests
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/05/2024 03:37 AM
IDF strikes Hezbollah terror targets and infrastructure in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/04/2024 05:07 PM
Gantz: Outline for hostage deal yet to be received, urges calm
By TAL SHALEV
05/04/2024 04:20 PM
IDF, ground, air, and naval troops hit terror infrastructure in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/04/2024 01:39 PM
Russia says it shot down four US-made long range missiles over Crimea
By REUTERS
05/04/2024 11:01 AM
Explosion seriously wounds three residents in the North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/04/2024 05:59 AM
IDF is operating north of Tulkarm, Gaza - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/04/2024 01:45 AM
Israel informs US about plans to begin evacuating civilians from Rafah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2024 10:08 PM
Biden, Jordan's King Abdullah to meet next week in Washington
By REUTERS
05/03/2024 09:20 PM
US not seen comprehensive plan on Israel's thinking for Rafah operation
By REUTERS
05/03/2024 09:16 PM