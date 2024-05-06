Israel comes to a halt to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day

Life across Israel came to a halt on Monday morning as a two-minute-long siren sounded to mark a moment of silence for Holocaust Remembrance Day. Israelis stand during a two-minute siren marking Holocaust Remembrance Day in Jerusalem. May 6, 2024 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

On Holocaust Remembrance Day, places of entertainment are closed, and memorial ceremonies are held throughout the country. The central ceremonies are held at Yad Vashem on the evening and the morning of the memorial day. Israelis stand during a two-minute siren marking Holocaust Remembrance Day in Tel Aviv. May 6, 2024 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

At Yad Vashem, wreaths were laid at the foot of the six torches lit on Sunday night by dignitaries and representatives of survivor groups and institutions.

An Israeli soldier stands during a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day, at an installation at the site of the Nova festival where party goers were killed and kidnapped during the October 7 attack by Hamas terrorists from Gaza, in Reim, southern Israel, May 6, 2024. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

Six million Jews were murdered by the Nazi regime and its allies in the Holocaust from 1933-1945. Millions of individuals from other targeted groups were murdered by the Nazis and their allies in Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East as well.