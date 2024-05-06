ADL official

ADL senior official Carly Pildis posted, "I am in a shooting with my baby. Pray for us" on X on Monday.

I am in a shooting with my baby pray for us — Carly Pildis (@CarlyPildis) May 6, 2024

She then added "We are locked in daycare sheltering in place."

Shortly after, she added, "Hey everyone. I am safe and the baby is safe and playing happily. There was a shooting in our neighborhood and we were outside with many others when it occurred. Since someone asked we were not the target, it was crime related. Now, I need a very strong cup of tea"

Hey everyone. I am safe and the baby is safe and playing happily. There was a shooting in our neighborhood and we were outside with many others when it occurred. Since someone asked we were not the target, it was crime related.Now, I need a very strong cup of tea — Carly Pildis (@CarlyPildis) May 6, 2024

— Carly Pildis (@CarlyPildis) May 6, 2024

Afterwards, an ADL spokesperson told The Jerusalem Post:

"She’s perfectly fine. There were shots fired in her neighborhood. She was not the intended target, it was just street crime. Not antisemitic."

Carly has previously written opinion pieces for The Jerusalem Post, notably about global silence on Hamas's sexual violence on October 7.

This is a developing story.