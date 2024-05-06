Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Former security official to 'The Post': Hamas deal doesn't actually exist

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A former Senior Israeli security source told The Jerusalem Post on Monday that the proposed "deal" Hamas said they agreed upon doesn't actually exist.

"This so-called 'deal' is proof that we've just started to apply pressure [on Hamas] by promoting a ground entrance to Rafah, and we suddenly received a green light from Hamas for a prisoner exchange deal and a ceasefire."

The source added that the reported ceasefire deal "is a proposal that no one in the Israeli administration recognizes. It's a proposal Hamas invented. They are playing with us. They are telling the world - 'we agreed to a ceasefire,' to try to prevent Israel from a ground incursion."



Related Tags
Hamas Headline
IDF Spokesperson: 'We're considering Hamas's response'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/06/2024 08:48 PM
Hostage families block part of Ayalon highways, call for deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/06/2024 08:25 PM
Chief of staff Halevi, Defense Minister Gallant discuss Rafah operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/06/2024 07:57 PM
Netanyahu delaying authorization for new Shin Bet appointments - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/06/2024 07:21 PM
Netanyahu promised to open Kerem Shalom Crossing, White House says
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
05/06/2024 07:06 PM
Iraq executes 11 people convicted of terrorism, two security sources say
By REUTERS
05/06/2024 06:50 PM
Holocaust Remembrance Day siren sounds in Gaza Strip - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/06/2024 06:13 PM
Turkey strikes northern Iraq from air, says it kills PKK members
By REUTERS
05/06/2024 05:36 PM
Biden, Netanyahu talk after start of Rafah evacuation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/06/2024 05:16 PM
Hamas hostage deal talks on hold, official claims - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/06/2024 05:07 PM
Visits to Israel still down amid war - CBS
By EVE YOUNG
05/06/2024 03:28 PM
France reiterates opposition to IDF operation in Rafah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/06/2024 03:24 PM
EU's Borrell urges Israel to stand down on Rafah offensive
By REUTERS
05/06/2024 03:11 PM
Egypt raises preparedness level in northern Sinai, security sources say
By REUTERS
05/06/2024 03:01 PM
Majority of Israelis think October 7 comparable to Holocaust - poll
By EVE YOUNG
05/06/2024 02:34 PM