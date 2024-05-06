Former security official to 'The Post': Hamas deal doesn't actually exist

A former Senior Israeli security source told The Jerusalem Post on Monday that the proposed "deal" Hamas said they agreed upon doesn't actually exist.

"This so-called 'deal' is proof that we've just started to apply pressure [on Hamas] by promoting a ground entrance to Rafah, and we suddenly received a green light from Hamas for a prisoner exchange deal and a ceasefire."

The source added that the reported ceasefire deal "is a proposal that no one in the Israeli administration recognizes. It's a proposal Hamas invented. They are playing with us. They are telling the world - 'we agreed to a ceasefire,' to try to prevent Israel from a ground incursion."