Jewish businessman's murder in Egypt being reviewed by Foreign Ministry

Reports that a Jewish businessman with an Israeli passport was murdered in Egypt on Tuesday are being investigated by the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

The Russian businessman was killed in Alexandria by unknown assailants, according to Al-Arabiya, and Egyptian authorities are trying to identify possible motives and the circumstances of the murder.

According to his LinkedIn profile, the victim was the CEO of an Egyptian frozen fruits and vegetables export business with offices in Ukraine and Israel. Al-Arabiya claimed that the businessman had worked in Egypt for over nine years. The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This isn't the first incident of an Israeli being murdered in Egypt since the start of the war.

Two Israeli tourists and their Egyptian guide were murdered in Alexandria the day after the October 7 Massacre. A Policeman allegedly had conducted the attack, and according to Reuters, he claimed he had lost control after being provoked.

This is a developing story.