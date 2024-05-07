Lior Rudaeff murdered on October 7, body taken to Gaza - Hostage Families Forum

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum announced on Tuesday that Lior Rudaeff, who was previously considered to be in Gaza captivity, was murdered on October 7, and his body was taken to Gaza.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum provided the following statement:

"The Hostages Families Forum mourns the murder of Lior Rudaeff. May his memory be a blessing.

We share in the profound grief of the Rudaeff family.

The Families Forum bows its head in sorrow and with a broken heart following the determination that Lior Rudaeff, of blessed memory, was murdered on October 7 and that his body was kidnapped to Gaza by Hamas terrorists. The Forum will continue providing assistance and support to Lior's family during this immensely difficult time until his body is returned to Israel for a proper burial. Israelis gather in Tel Aviv for the release of Gaza hostages on November 25, 2023 (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

The Israeli government has a profound moral duty to pursue every avenue in the current negotiations to bring Lior home. He deserves a dignified burial in his homeland, alongside the 38 other hostages brutally murdered. The government must also secure the swift return of all living hostages so they can begin the long road to healing and recovery.

Lior Rudaeff, 61, lived a life dedicated to helping others, with a boundless heart and generosity that touched all who knew him. He volunteered as an ambulance driver for four decades, always the first to step up and lend a hand to anyone in need.

An Argentinian at heart, Lior was a passionate cyclist and a fan of Shlomo Artzi.

Lior was married to Yaffa for 38 years. He was a loving father to Noam, Nadav, Bar, and Ben and a doting grandfather to Tomer and Dagan."