Gazans denied refuge in Egypt as IDF begins striking Rafah, Qatar pushes for ceasefire agreement

Hamas terrorists (photo credit: MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images)

United States and Qatari officials are pressing Israel and Hamas to make a deal, a US source told The Jerusalem Post on Monday, after the terror group accepted a ceasefire agreement just as it seemed that the talks had collapsed in Cairo.

"Essentially, the talks fell through, they were on life support, which is what prompted [CIA Director] Bill Burns to get on a plane and go to Qatar,” the source said.

"Both the Americans and the Qataris, in a display of shared responsibility, engaged in heavy pressure and diplomacy, striving to breathe life back into the framework of an agreement."

The American source further emphasized that the situation was at a very delicate and sensitive point in time, underscoring the mutual understanding of the situation.