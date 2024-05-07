Gazans denied refuge in Egypt as IDF begins striking Rafah, Qatar pushes for ceasefire agreement
US military shoots down Houthi UAV • Activists block aid from entering Gaza • Son of Hamas leader warns ceasefire is a 'trap'
US military intercepts Houthi UAV above the Red Sea
US and Qatar are pressing Hamas and Israel on making a deal - source
United States and Qatari officials are working to revive talks between Israel and Hamas for a ceasefire deal after a recent halt. Hamas has proposed changes to the agreement.
United States and Qatari officials are pressing Israel and Hamas to make a deal, a US source told The Jerusalem Post on Monday, after the terror group accepted a ceasefire agreement just as it seemed that the talks had collapsed in Cairo.
"Essentially, the talks fell through, they were on life support, which is what prompted [CIA Director] Bill Burns to get on a plane and go to Qatar,” the source said.
"Both the Americans and the Qataris, in a display of shared responsibility, engaged in heavy pressure and diplomacy, striving to breathe life back into the framework of an agreement."
Tzav 9 activists block humanitarian aid trucks en route to Gaza
Activists of the Tzav 9 organization blocked Highway 1 near the Latrun Junction at the entrance to Jerusalem on Tuesday overnight and blocked aid trucks making their way to the Gaza Strip.
The IDF is about to take over the Palestinian side of Rafah Crossing - report
Qatar foreign ministry: Hamas response to truce proposal is 'positive,' talks to resume on Tuesday
Hamas sent on Monday to the mediators its response to the truce proposal which could be described as "positive," a spokesperson for Qatar's foreign ministry said early on Tuesday.
US believes Israel's Rafah strikes do not represent a major military operation, US official says
The United States is concerned about Israel's latest strikes against the southern Gaza city of Rafah but does not believe they represent a major military operation, a US official said on Monday.
Former Hamas terrorist: Hamas ceasefire proposal is a trap
Mosab Hassan Yousef, a former Hamas member turned informant, warns against Hamas' ceasefire offer, advising Israel to demand hostages' release before agreeing.
"Hamas's last-minute ceasefire proposal is a trap," declared Mosab Hassan Yousef on social media platform X.
The former Hamas terrorist, who later became an undercover agent for Israel's Shin Bet, advised that Israel should not accept the ceasefire unless it includes the unconditional release of all hostages and the resignation of Hamas from power.
Hamas's last-minute ceasefire proposal is a trap— Mosab Hassan Yousef (@MosabHasanYOSEF) May 6, 2024
Israel should not fall into Hamas's new trap unless the terror group commits to the release of ALL HOSTAGES and stepping down from power.
This is a trick orchestrated by Hamas hosts, agents, and donors to prevent Israel from…
Dozens of Gazans stopped by Egyptian military as they attempt to cross the border
Israel has reportedly begun launching airstrikes and evacuated some 100,000 of the over one million Palestinians sheltering in Rafah.
Dozens of Gazans are trying to cross the border to Egypt from Rafah, according to an Egyptian report on Monday.
The report comes as an anticipated Rafah operation has seemingly moved forward.
Sirens in Sderot and the Gaza Envelope, rocket fragments fall on house
Sirens were sounded in Sderot and the Gaza Envelope on Monday, despite earlier reports that Hamas had accepted a ceasefire.
A spokeswoman for the municipality of Sderot issued said that six rockets were launched toward the city, with two of the rockets being intercepted, and the remaining four falling outside the city.
Jordan's King Abdullah says Israeli attack on Rafah may lead to 'new massacre'
Israel carried out airstrikes in Rafah on Monday and told Palestinians to evacuate parts of the city where more than a million people uprooted by the seven-month war are crowded together.
Jordan's King Abdullah told US President Joe Biden in a private meeting on Monday that an Israeli offensive in Rafah would lead to a "new massacre" of Palestinian civilians and urged the international community to take urgent action.
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 132 hostages remain in Gaza
- 38 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says