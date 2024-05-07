Hamas claims previously confirmed deceased hostage dies from Israeli attack

Hamas spokesperson Abu Obaida claimed on Telegram that Israeli-US-Canadian citizen Judy Weinstein, 70, and another unnamed hostage held in Gaza succumbed to their wounds as a result of Israeli bombardment.

Kibbutz Nir Oz already confirmed Judy Weinstein's death on October 7 in December.

In a later video published to Telegram, the Hamas spokesperson stated in the caption, “Your army's destruction of hospitals and putting them out of service is what caused the suffering and death of your detainees, just as our people suffer,” in English, Arabic, and Hebrew.

In the video, text appears again in all three languages saying, “Judith Weinstein was seriously injured on October 7 and was given intensive treatment in a hospital in the Gaza Strip. Immediately upon her recovery, she was returned to her place of detention.”

The video continues to show a series of videos of buildings struck in Israeli airstrikes. Screenshots of a Hamas video in which the terror group claims the death of Israeli hostage Judith Weinstein on May 7, 2024 (credit: screenshot)

Then, a second text appears discussing the unnamed hostage, saying, “A month ago she was seriously injured in a Zionist airforce attack along with another detainee, but she died due to the lack of intensive treatment in the Gaza Strip because the Zionist army destroyed the hospitals.”

The video cuts to footage of Shifa hospital after the IDF operation, showing the building’s destruction.

The video concludes with text saying, “Your army’s destruction of hospitals and putting them out of service is what caused the suffering and death of your detainees, just as our people suffer.” Screenshots of a Hamas video in which the terror group claims the death of Israeli hostage Judith Weinstein on May 7, 2024 (credit: screenshot)

Kibbutz Nir Oz announced Weinstein's death on October 7 in late December. Hamas is still holding her body.

Statements issued in December on Weinstein's death

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum issued a statement on Weinstein's death, which stated, "Judy had time to inform her friends that she'd been hit by a gunshot and that her husband Gadi was seriously injured, that was her last contact with them."

Judy's husband, Gadi Haggai, 72, was also murdered on October 7, and his body is also still in the hands of Hamas. The two were attacked while they were on a walk that morning in the kibbutz.

US President Joe Biden issued a statement at the time, saying, “Jill and I are devastated to learn that American Judy Weinstein is also believed to have been killed by Hamas on October 7. This tragic development cuts deep, coming on the heels of last week’s news that Judy’s beloved husband, Gad Haggai, is believed to have been killed by Hamas.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also issued a statement saying, “Hamas’ horrific terrorist attacks killed Canadian citizens on October 7. We now know Judy Weinstein was among the victims that day. I’m heartbroken by the news and I’m keeping the loved ones of all eight Canadians in my thoughts. May all their memories be a blessing.”

This is a developing story.