85-year-old former hostage Alma Avraham leaves hospital

85-year-old former hostage Alma Avraham, who has been in hospital since she was released from Gaza captivity in November, was discharged on Wednesday morning from the Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba.

Avraham was released after 51 days in captivity in a serious, life-threatening condition and was rushed to the hospital via helicopter.

Son praises medical staff's life-saving treatment

A red cross vehicle, which is part of a convoy arrives at the Rafah border crossing, amid a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, in the southern Gaza Strip November 24, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

"The people here saved my mother; she came here in life-threatening condition," Uri Ravitz, Avraham's son, said in tears. "She went through a Sisyphean journey here, returned to walking, to talk, returned to the clarity of thought, to be a grandmother and a mother. We have no words."

Ravitz added that "a month ago, she celebrated her 85th birthday and said she had been reborn. She stood up on her feet and started walking. There are 132 more hostages in Gaza. Even today, when we are freed, we do not forget them. They must return."

Dr. Shlomi Kadosh, the hospital director, addressed Avraham: "We had the privilege and honor to treat you and restore you to health."