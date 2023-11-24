Who are the Israeli hostages released by Hamas on Friday?

These are the identities of the 13 Israelis that were released from Hamas captivity on Friday.

Adina Moshe

Adina Moshe was the first Israeli hostage identified to be released by Hamas on Friday.

Moshe, 72, was kidnapped to Gaza on October 7 from her home in Kibbutz Nir Oz, after the terrorists murdered her husband Said Moshe.

She is the mother of four children: Maya, Yael, Sashon and Amos. She will be back with her family and able to continue raising some of her grandchildren who live in the kibbutz, and will return to her hobbies: cooking, growing plants and reading books.

The Asher family

Aviv Katz Asher (2), Raz Katz Asher (5), and their mother Doron Katz Asher were also released. They were taken Doron's mother, Efrat Katz (69), was killed by Hamas. Doron's husband, Yoni Asher, last contacted them when Doron informed him that terrorists had entered the house they were in and that Gadi Moses, Efrat's partner, had been taken by the terrorists.

Asher tracked Doron's phone to a location in Gaza and discovered a video showing the family members being driven into Gaza on a pickup truck. Asher, who has been trying to leverage his family's German citizenship, called it "the battle of his life" and sought international involvement, including reaching out to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for help. (L-R) Adina Moshe and Margalit Mozes are among the first Israeli hostages released from Hamas captivity on November 24, 2023. (credit: Hostage and Missing Families Forum)

Margalit Moses

Margalit Moses, 78, is recovering from cancer, and is an avid lover of nature and especially birds. Loves nature and trips, despite her poor health. Last summer she was on a cruise in northern Norway. And the winter, plans to travel to Mozambique. Advertisement

Margalit loves to knit, knits vests and sweaters for her grandchildren all the time.

Her former husband, Gadi Moses, was was also abducted by Hamas. Both of them continued to reside in the kibbutz, a short distance from each other. Gadi was at his home with his partner, the aforementioned Efrat Katz, who was tragically killed, as well as her daughter Doron Katz Asher and her two daughters, Aviv and Raz, who were also kidnapped and have now been released

Emilia and Danielle Aloni

Danielle Aloni and her 6-year-old daughter Emelia were kidnapped on October 7 during their visit in Kibbutz Nir Oz to Danielle's sister, Sharon Aloni-Kunyo (who was kidnapped along with her 3-year-old twins Emma and Yuli, together with their father David Kunyo).

Danielle sent her last message to her family on October 7 and informed them that they have terrorists at home and she is afraid that they will not survive. Daniel and Amelia are on their way to Israel.

The Munder family: Ruthie, Keren, and Ohad

The Munder family issued a statement on their relatives' release: "This is a defining day in our lives, we are very excited about the return of Ruthie, Keren and Ohad, and we still can't digest what we are going through.

"Most of all, we pray and wish for the return alive and soon of our beloved Avraham Munder, 78, and the rest of the hostages."

Ohad celebrated his 9th birthday while being held under Hamas captivity. He is the only grandchild of Ruthie and Avraham. He and his mother Keren had traveled to Kibbutz Nir Oz to spend the Simchat Torah holiday with his grandparents. They were awakened by explosions and sirens, and Keren informed her partner, Avi, about gunshots in the kibbutz and reports of a terrorist infiltration.

Yaffa Adar

Yaffa Adar, 85 from Kibbutz Nir Oz, was seen in video footage in Gaza wrapped in a blanket on a golf cart. Yaffa's family believes she understood the gravity of the situation, but her health is at risk due to the lack of access to her medication. They describe her as the glue that held their family together, a woman who embraced life with a youthful spirit.

Hannah Perry

Hannah Perry, 79 from Kibbutz Nirim, has a son, Nadav, who was also kidnapped and still remains in Hamas captivity. Her other son, Roee, was tragically killed on October 7.

Hannah Katzir

During the attack in Kibbutz Nir Oz, Katzir and and her husband, Avraham 'Rami' Katzir, were in their home. Hannah told her daughter they were in a sealed room, but her husband was killed and she had gone missing on October 7.

Their son, Elad Katzir, who lives in Nir Oz as well, informed his sister Carmit that terrorists had entered his home but hasn't been heard from since. Elad is known for his dedication to the kibbutz and supporting efforts to release captive soldiers from Gaza.

Hannah Katzir had been falsely claimed by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad to have been killed on Tuesday.

Government reactions

The Prime Minister's Office commented on their release, stating that: "The Israeli government embraces our citizens returning home and we are committed to the return of all hostages and missing persons. Our citizens underwent an initial medical examination and their families were informed by appointed officials that they are back."

Israel President Isaac Herzog stated that "In the name of the entire nation, I thank all those who engage in the holy work of bringing our sons and daughters home. It is important to remember that the job is not over until all the hostages return to Israel."

This is a developing story.