Screaming and blindfolded: New footage shows moment Noa Argamani is taken hostage

New footage of the moment hostage Noa Argamani was blindfolded and taken to Gaza can be seen in a 10-second video released by Daily Mail on Friday.

Hamas took Argamani hostage from the Nova music festival. Photos and footage of her kidnapping have become among the most well-known and well-recognized images of the October 7 massacre.

New footage just released of the abduction of Noa Argamani She is being held on a motorcycle between two civilian dressed GazansThey are surrounded by a dozen men (Hamas and civilians)You can hear her crying pic.twitter.com/t0cx88afo8 — Hamas Atrocities (@HamasAtrocities) April 12, 2024

The report describes that in the video, Argamani is heard wailing as she is manhandled by a Palestinian [terrorist,] who holds her head down as he places a black bag over her face. Around the young woman, there are at least 10 gun-toting terrorists who are jeering and shouting at her.

Mother's final plea

Noa Argamani and Liora Argamani. (credit: Screenshot from Hamas Telegram video/ Courtesy)

According to the Daily Mail, Noa’s mother, Liora, has not seen the video due to her having terminal brain cancer. Shortly after Argamani was kidnapped, Liora made a last-ditch plea to US President Joe Biden, begging him for the opportunity to embrace her daughter "one last time."

In her plea, Liora describes her daughter, saying that “she loves to dance, loves music, loves being with her friends and family.” She goes on to express her desire to “hug my daughter, my only child, one last time” before she must “part ways with [her] family.”

Noa’s childhood friend Yan Gorjaltsan said to the Daily Mail: “It’s been more than half a year [since Noa was kidnapped.] There hasn’t been one day that I haven’t thought about Noa.”