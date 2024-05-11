'Subordinate to the prime minister': Argument breaks out between Netanyahu, Gallant, Shin Bet chief

During a meeting that discussed the issue of the day after the war in Gaza, an argument broke out between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) chief Ronen Bar, Channel 12 news reported on Saturday.

Based on quotes from the meeting, Bar began by saying, "We held a discussion with the Defense Minister, and this discussion took into consideration all the fronts in this war and all factors."

Netanyahu reportedly interrupted Bar, stating, "What?! You held strategic discussions with the Defense Minister?" Bar responded, "What is the question? Of course."

Netanyahu responded, "As far as I remember, the Shin Bet and the Mossad are subordinate to the prime minister."

Gallant intervenes in argument

At this point, Defense Minister Gallant intervened, telling Netanyahu, "Are you forbidding the Defense Minister from holding strategic discussions? Who exactly will do so, if not us?" Ronen Bar, head of the Shin Bet security services, Mossad chief David Barnea at the annual IDF Armored Corps memorial ceremony, marking the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War, in Yad La-Shiryon, on September 27, 2023. (credit: Jonathan Shaul/Flash90)

Then, Netanyahu told Gallant that "strategic discussions only take place here."

Gallant concluded by saying, "Every time you hold strategic discussions, we come prepared. It is my duty to hold disucssions in order to be prepared. The problem is that you do not hold such discussions."

Channel 12 reached out to Gallant's office, which stated that they do not respond to sensitive discussions held in private and regret leaks from such discussions.