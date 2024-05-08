IDF hits over 20 Hezbollah targets in rapid-fire strikes in south Lebanon

The IDF struck 20 Hezbollah targets, which included ammunition depots and terror infrastructures, in a span of a few minutes in southern Lebanon on Wednesday afternoon.

Israeli forces utilized fighter jets and artillery in the area around the Ramyah village.

Secondary explosions were also detected during the attacks, indicating the presence of ammunition depots.

Other areas struck as well

The town of Marwahin and the Kafr Kila village were also struck earlier in south Lebanon. The strikes came in response to a few rounds of rocket barrages Hezbollah fired on kibbutzes, moshavs, and small towns in northern Israel.

Drone footage for the strike on Ramyeh in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Shortly after the IDF announcement, multiple rocket and hostile aircraft intrusion sirens sounded in Israel's north. There were no reported injuries.

The increased strikes come as Israel recently began their incursion into Rafah on Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story.