Mossad, Shin Bet, and IDF intel. issue group message for first time since Oct 7

Mossad Director David Barnea, Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar, and outgoing IDF intelligence chief Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva on Thursday effectively issued their first unified public message since October 7 with all three agencies providing an unusual update on their work via the journal of the Israeli Intelligence and Heritage Commemoration Center (IICC).

The Mossad wrote about its contribution to the war effort not only in a general sense, but giving specific examples, including that Mossad-made robots have helped the IDF penetrate and analyze Hamas tunnels in Gaza.

Further, the spy agency's technological prowess has helped the IDF learn new methods for operating in night time battle situations as well as to use artificial intelligence to analyze and select optimal battlefield strategies and options.

In addition, the Mossad wrote about its contribution to negotiations which led to the return of over 80 hostages in November.

The article by the Mossad describes Barnea's negotiations with CIA Chief William Burns as well as with top Qatari and Egyptian officials. Ronen Bar, head of the Shin Bet security services, Mossad chief David Barnea at the annual IDF Armored Corps memorial ceremony, marking the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War, in Yad La-Shiryon, on September 27, 2023. (credit: Jonathan Shaul/Flash90)

War's emotional toll

An interesting twist in the Shin Bet article describes some of the unique emotional toll on the organization of the war.

As the article discusses it, the organization normally is focused on eliminating terrorists and the Israeli lives they are saving from those terrorists are usually nameless and lacking a specific identity (since it is not known for sure which specific Israelis the terrorists could have killed at a given moment) even if they are very real.

But when the Shin Bet assisted directly in rescuing Magidish, there was a face for the first time in a while.

The Shin Bet article describes top senior hardened operations officers in the field and in headquarters flowing with tears when they physically brought Magidish to safety along with the IDF.

Further, the Shin Bet said it had given the entire defense apparatus crucial intelligence for how to defang and take apart Hamas within the early hours of the war, as it started to take into custody and interrogate Hamas captives.

Especially after the October 7 failure of the entire Israeli defense establishment, it was a moment which returned some of the dignity and confidence to the system.

The IDF intelligence article focuses on how the apparatus evolved after failures to get intelligence to operations units in real time during the Second Intifada in the 2000s and the Second Lebanon War of 2006.

According to IDF intelligence, transformations made it ready to provide that real time intelligence to soldiers on the front via electronic interconnectedness and Units 8200, 504, and 9900 officers serving near the front.

Moreover, IDF intelligence said it hit new highs in the volume and quality of intelligence targets which it now provides operations units on a daily basis.

The articles gave little specifics about the failures of October 7, other than to to readmit to the failures and to note that all the organizations are reviewing issues for internal probes.

The IDF probe is due to be published in June. Other probes' timeframe are uncertain.