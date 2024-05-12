Death toll from Afghanistan floods rises to 315, Taliban ministry says

The Taliban-run ministry for refugees said on Sunday the death toll from flooding in northern Afghanistan was 315, with more than 1,600 people injured.

The interior ministry had said on Sunday the official death toll from the flash floods that hit on Friday due to heavy rains was 153 but expected to rise.

In a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, the refugee ministry cited figures from its provincial office in northern Baghlan province.

The refugee ministry said the floods damaged thousands of homes and wiped out livestock. Humanitarian organizations have said the floods damaged healthcare facilities and vital infrastructure like water.

Afghanistan is prone to natural disasters and is considered by the United Nations to be one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change.