Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Five Iraqi soldiers killed in ISIS attack on army post in eastern Iraq, two security sources say

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 13, 2024 23:31

An Iraqi commanding officer and four soldiers were killed and five others injured on Monday in an attack by Islamic State terrorists on an army post in eastern Iraq, two security sources said.

The attack took place between Diyala and Salahuddin provinces, a rural area that remains a hotbed of activity for terrorist cells that remain active years after Iraq declared final victory over the jihadist groups in 2017.

Iraq's defense ministry issued a statement mourning the loss of Colonel Khaled Nagi Wassak "along with a number of heroic fighters of the regiment as a result of their response to a terrorist attack."

Security forces repelled the attack but many casualties fell in the process, the statement added.

