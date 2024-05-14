Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

World Court to hold hearings over Israel's Rafah attacks

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 14, 2024 13:59

The UN's International Court of Justice will hold hearings on Thursday and Friday to discuss new emergency measures sought by South Africa over Israel's attacks on Rafah during the war in Gaza, the tribunal said Monday.

The hearings on May 16 and 17 will deal with South Africa's request to the court to order more emergency measures against Israel over its attacks on Rafah, the tribunal added, part of an ongoing case which accuses Israel of acts of genocide against Palestinians.

Israel has previously said it is acting in accordance with international law in Gaza, and has called South Africa's genocide case baseless and accused Pretoria of acting as "the legal arm of Hamas."

This is a developing story. 



Related Tags
Legal Headline
Anti-tank missile hits Western Galilee, IDF strikes southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/14/2024 02:04 PM
ICJ to hold hearings over extra emergency measures against Israel
By REUTERS
05/14/2024 01:32 PM
Russia puts Bulava intercontinental missile into service
By REUTERS
05/14/2024 01:30 PM
Kremlin says US ban on Russian nuclear fuel not critical for Russia
By REUTERS
05/14/2024 12:27 PM
Ukraine's military says situation in Vovchansk 'under control'
By REUTERS
05/14/2024 11:19 AM
Biden signs into law ban on Russian nuclear reactor fuel imports
By REUTERS
05/14/2024 10:29 AM
Russian President Putin to visit China, says Chinese state media
By REUTERS
05/14/2024 10:20 AM
Israeli tanks push into built-up areas in eastern Rafah, residents say
By REUTERS
05/14/2024 09:54 AM
Herzog, Halevi honor IDF at annual Independence Day ceremony
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/14/2024 09:51 AM
Israeli fighter jets kill Hezbollah terrorist, strike Hezbollah targets
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/14/2024 09:07 AM
US citizen detained in Russia for using obscene language
By REUTERS
05/14/2024 08:21 AM
Egypt considers downgrading diplomatic relations with Israel - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/14/2024 08:19 AM
Ukraine says it destroyed all 18 drones that Russia launched
By REUTERS
05/14/2024 07:34 AM
Iranian-backed group takes responsibility for UAVs launched at Eilat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/14/2024 07:29 AM
Google marks Israel's Independence Day with Israeli flag
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/14/2024 06:28 AM