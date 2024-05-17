Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israel tells World Court South Africa case makes a mockery of genocide

By REUTERS

Israel on Friday defended the military necessity of its Gaza offensive at the International Court of Justice after South Africa asked judges to order it to halt operations in Rafah and completely withdraw from the Palestinian territory.

Israeli Justice Ministry official Gilad Noam called South Africa's case, which accuses Israel of violating the Genocide Convention, "completely divorced from facts and circumstances."

"(The case) makes a mockery of the heinous charge of genocide," Noam said.

Ahead of Israel's presentation, several dozen pro-Israeli protesters gathered outside, displaying photographs of hostages taken by Hamas fighters on Oct. 7 and demanding their release.

On Thursday, South Africa's ambassador to the Netherlands, Vusimuzi Madonsela, requested the court to order Israel to "immediately, totally and unconditionally, withdraw the Israeli army from the entirety of the Gaza Strip."

Israel asks World Court to reject South Africa's withdrawal from Gaza re
By REUTERS
05/17/2024 11:38 AM
Aid trucks begin moving ashore via Gaza pier, US says
By REUTERS
05/17/2024 09:31 AM
Brother of 2022 terror attacker arrested for online terror incitement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2024 08:58 AM
Israel's UN ambassador tells UNSC that hostages should be prioritized
By MAARIV ONLINE
05/17/2024 03:47 AM
Pentagon chief told Israel civilians must be protected before Rafah op.
By REUTERS
05/17/2024 02:39 AM
Settlers injure three IDF soldiers who responded to reports of violence
By MAARIV
05/17/2024 02:20 AM
Korean UN Ambassador chokes up speaking about Israeli hostage
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/17/2024 01:08 AM
At least five Russian drones strike Kharkiv, regional governor says
By REUTERS
05/17/2024 12:10 AM
Five-year-old Israeli girl killed in vehicle accident in Thailand
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2024 11:43 PM
US State Dept approves potential sale of Army equipment to Ukraine
By REUTERS
05/16/2024 11:19 PM
Israel accuses South Africa of making false claims at ICJ genocide case
By REUTERS
05/16/2024 11:15 PM
IDF announces name of fallen solider
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2024 09:25 PM
South Africa asks World Court to order Israel's withdrawal from Gaza
By REUTERS
05/16/2024 06:31 PM
Rocket falls in open area following sirens in Upper Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/16/2024 06:03 PM
UN in Iraq expresses concern over rise of terrorism related executions
By REUTERS
05/16/2024 05:36 PM