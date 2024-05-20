Israeli official: Israel not involved in Raisi's death

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 20, 2024 10:37
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi meets with Palestinian group Hamas' top leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran, Iran March 27, 2024. (photo credit: IRAN'S PRESIDENCY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi meets with Palestinian group Hamas' top leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran, Iran March 27, 2024.
(photo credit: IRAN'S PRESIDENCY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Israel was not involved in the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash that also killed several members of his entourage, an Israeli official told Reuters on Monday.

"It wasn't us," said the official, who requested anonymity.

Rumors circulated throughout social media Sunday night into Monday morning alleging Mossad involvement in the helicopter crash. 

The late president was killed in a helicopter crash in Iran's northwest region on Sunday along with several other Iranian officials, Iranian state media agencies and government officials confirmed Monday morning.

Iran's President Raisi inspects ballistic missiles (credit: REUTERS)
Iran's President Raisi inspects ballistic missiles (credit: REUTERS)

Iranian officials killed in the crash

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was among the dead, as well as Seyyed Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, the Islamic Republic's representative to the East Azerbaijan province, and Malek Rahmati, the province's governor.

According to Mehr, all passengers aboard the helicopter were killed.

The aircraft's pilot and co-pilot were also killed.

Several world leaders and terrorist organizations have issued statements sending condolences to the Islamic Republic and to Raisi's family members following his death. 



