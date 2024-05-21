Jerusalem Post
IDF operates in Jabalya, Rafah, dismantles 70 terror targets throughout Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF continued to operate in Jabalya and Rafah in the Gaza Strip on Monday and Tuesday, the IDF announced on Tuesday. 

IDF soldiers eliminated several terrorists in Jabalya, including a terror cell fired at soldiers, who directed an IAF aircraft to strike and destroy the cell. 

In Rafah, soldiers identified a terrorist shooting mortars toward them. In response, the troops directed an aircraft to kill the terrorist. The IDF also reported that soldiers found several terrorists, rockets, and other military equipment in the area. 

IDF soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip, May 21 2024.

Over the past day, IAF fighter jets and additional aircraft struck and dismantled 70 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including military compounds, weapon storage sites and warehouses, missile launchers, observation posts, and other terrorist infrastructure. 



