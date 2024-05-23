War cabinet tells negotiating team to continue talks for hostage deal

The war cabinet instructed the negotiating team to continue efforts to reach a hostage release deal on Wednesday night, the Prime Minister's Office said.

The war cabinet met for four hours on Wednesday night.

According to Israeli media, the majority of the cabinet members approved the decision to continue efforts to reach a deal.

A woman takes part in a protest demanding a hostage deal, in Tel Aviv, Israel, February 1, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/SUSANA VERA)

Israeli delegation visit Cairo

On Thursday, an Egyptian source to the Qatari-owned Al-Araby Al-Jadeed said that Egyptian officials had begun attempts to renew efforts for negotiations.

In addition, the source stated an Israeli delegation visited Cairo on a weekly basis to discuss with its Egyptian counterparts the security accords between the two countries and the reopening of the Rafah crossing.