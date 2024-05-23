War cabinet tells negotiating team to continue talks for hostage deal

The war cabinet met for four hours on Wednesday night.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 23, 2024 08:44
Supporters of hostages take part in a protest calling for their release, in Tel Aviv (photo credit: REUTERS/SUSANA VERA)
Supporters of hostages take part in a protest calling for their release, in Tel Aviv
(photo credit: REUTERS/SUSANA VERA)

The war cabinet instructed the negotiating team to continue efforts to reach a hostage release deal on Wednesday night, the Prime Minister's Office said.

According to Israeli media, the majority of the cabinet members approved the decision to continue efforts to reach a deal.

A woman takes part in a protest demanding a hostage deal, in Tel Aviv, Israel, February 1, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/SUSANA VERA)
A woman takes part in a protest demanding a hostage deal, in Tel Aviv, Israel, February 1, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/SUSANA VERA)

Israeli delegation visit Cairo

On Thursday, an Egyptian source to the Qatari-owned Al-Araby Al-Jadeed said that Egyptian officials had begun attempts to renew efforts for negotiations. 

In addition, the source stated an Israeli delegation visited Cairo on a weekly basis to discuss with its Egyptian counterparts the security accords between the two countries and the reopening of the Rafah crossing.



