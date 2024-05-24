Jerusalem Chief Rabbi refuses to shake Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana's hand due to sexual orientation

Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem Shlomo Amar refused to shake hands with Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana on Thursday due to the Likud MK's sexual orientation, Walla reported.

The two were both in attendance of IDF Sgt. Yisrael Yudkin's funeral on Mount Herzl. Yudkin was killed in northern Gaza on Wednesday.

According to sources who were present, Ohana reached out to the rabbi. The latter then reportedly turned his head to the side and put his hand over his eyes to say, "Shema Yisrael." Later, when Ohana was invited to speak, the rabbi left the funeral.

Sources aware of the details said that earlier, Amar was permitted to speak before Ohana - so that he would not have to stay while the Knesset Speaker was speaking. Due to the violation of the agreement, the rabbi left, Walla reported, citing sources familiar with the incident.