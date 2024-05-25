IDF opens investigation into masked, threatening video calling for mutiny - report

The video was also shared by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son, Yair Netanyahu, on his Telegram account.

By JOANIE MARGULIES
Updated: MAY 25, 2024 14:08
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Minister Benny Gantz hold a joint press conference at the Defense Ministry, in Tel Aviv, November 11, 2023. (photo credit: Marc Israel Sellem/POOL/FLASH90)
A video surfaced on social media of a masked soldier or reservist calling for a rebellion against IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Yoav Gallant, according to reports by Israeli media.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, this video is for you, we reservists do not intend to hand over the keys to any Palestinian Authority," the masked soldier proclaimed.

The IDF has since opened an investigation into the video, which was shared via Telegram by Yair Netanyahu, the Prime Minister's son.

IDF reprimands behavior in viral soldier video

IDF leadership quickly called an interdepartmental meeting, with the IDF Spokesman adding, "The behavior documented in the video is a serious violation of IDF orders and IDF values, and constitutes a suspicion of criminal offenses." 

IDF troops operating in Rafah, May 18, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
In the video, the soldier is heard saying, "Think carefully to whom you intend to give the keys. Our brothers were not murdered or raped for nothing. We want victory, a decision. Whoever harmed the people of Israel and our brothers - we want to destroy him, and you, Mr. Gallant, cannot do that. Change the record or we'll just go with the Prime minister. You wanted a military coup - we'll show you what a decision is and what a victory is, how real Jews win."

Ynet reported that the 162 Brigade has an open investigation into how soldiers were able to bring cell phones into the Gaza Strip on the morning they initially entered East Rafah. They were found recording civilian facilities crossing paths with tanks being trampled. The videos were distributed within minutes, the report said.


