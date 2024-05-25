Hostage's cousin: 'Netanyahu is sabotaging a deal, because of him girls are raped in Gaza'

Ifat Kalderon, cousin of hostage Ofer Kalderon, blamed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the condition the girls are being held in, according to Israeli media on Saturday.

גנץ, אייזנקוט, גלנט ודרעיאנחנו שומעים בתקשורת בשעה אחרונה על חידוש המו״מ בימים הקרובים.חובתכם לבלום את נסיונות הסיכול של נתניהו. חובתכם לדאוג שיינתן מנדט מלא לצוות המשא ומתן, ולדרוש לסגור עסקה עכשיו!עכשיו!!!!הצהרה עכשיו בבגין הדס פרוש, הארץ pic.twitter.com/oR3QXkQtGD — Ifat Kalderon (@IfatKalderon) May 25, 2024

She said in a statement by the families of the abductees in Tel Aviv, "We see how he continues to torpedo deals, and is an obstacle to the deal. We will call Gantz, Eisenkot, Gallant, and Deri: don't let him neglect the members of our families to the fate of torture and death at the hands of Hamas murderers."

"Because of him, our sisters and daughters are now being raped in Gaza. Because of him, our parents, brothers, and sons are exposed to torture and death."

She added: "It is your duty to stop his attempts to thwart the deal. If you do not do this - you will become partners in the crime of abandonment. The blood of the abductees who will not return alive will also be on your hands." Families of hostages call for the release of all the hostages in Tel Aviv, May 25, 2024. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

Collapse of previous talks

The previous round of talks collapsed at the beginning of the month due to the insertion of an unauthorized element by an Egyptian mediator, which Egypt has denied.

The Israeli government is believed to be pushing for the renewal of talks, with the War Cabinet expected to meet on Sunday.