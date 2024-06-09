Dressed as an Arab woman: The untold captivity story of Noa Argamani - report

According to a Channel 13 report on Saturday, Noa Argamani managed to avoid death four times during her kidnapping and while she was detained in Gaza captivity.

The first instance was when Argamani was kidnapped, the second was the lynching that took place when she arrived in Gaza, the third was the missile launch by the Israel Air Force (IAF), and the fourth was during the operation that led to her rescue.

"I saw the missile enter the house; I was sure I was going to die," she recounted to her family members regarding the incident. She added: "I thought that was it - but I stayed alive."

Disguised as an Arab woman

Noa Argamani, a rescued hostage embraces her father, Yakov Argamani, after the military said that Israeli forces have rescued four hostages alive from the central Gaza Strip, in Ramat Gan, Israel, in this handout image obtained by Reuters on June 8, 2024. (credit: VIA REUTERS)

It was also reported that Argamani said that during her captivity, she moved between several apartments and was not kept in the tunnels.

She stated that she was rarely allowed to go out and breathe fresh air. On the rare occasions that she was given the opportunity, she was allowed to go out disguised as an Arab woman. She was also allowed to shower, but this did not happen many times during the time she was held captive by the terrorist organization Hamas.

The IDF admitted in February that hostage Yossi Sharabi was apparently killed as a result of an IAF attack that occurred near the building where he was being held. The late Itay Svirsky was murdered by Hamas terrorists a few days later.