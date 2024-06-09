Put to trial at age 95: Ursula Haverbeck charged for Holocaust denial in Germany

Ursula Haverbeck, notoriously known for her denial of the Holocaust and continuous charges against her, has been put to trial again at the age of 95 in Hamburg, Germany, for inciting hatred, according to a DW report on Friday.

Haverback has returned to court after previously being sentenced to ten months in prison without parole in 2015. Following the charge, she filed for an appeal and avoided arrest.

Haverbeck has been convicted and sentenced to prison on several occasions since 2015 for incidents such as writing articles denying the Holocaust. She has not spent any time in jail due to her repeated appeals.

She was given the name "Nazi grandma" by the public due to her stance.

Avoiding prison time

In 2018, Haverbeck was charged with two years in prison and did not show up for her prison sentence. The former concentration camp Auschwitz (credit: KACPER PEMPEL / REUTERS)

Haverback's statements also mentioned that the Auschwitz concentration camp was not an extermination camp but rather a labor camp. Holocaust denial is considered to be a crime in Germany.

In November 2016, Haverbeck was convicted by a court in Verden based on numerous articles she had published in the local newspaper Stimme des Reiches, or “Voice of the Reich,” in which she denied that the Holocaust occurred.

The previous month, a court in Bad Oeynhausen sentenced Haverbeck to 11 months in jail for incitement to hate. In September 2016, the court in Detmold sentenced her to 8 months in prison.

JTA contributed to this report.