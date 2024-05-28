National Security Minister Ben-Gvir seeks firing of Police Commissioner Shabtai

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir summoned Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai for a hearing set to take place on Wednesday, seeking to end his term early, Israeli media reported on Monday.

In response to the developments, the Movement for Quality Government in Israel (MQG) said it would appeal this decision to Israel's High Court.

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara reportedly told Ben-Gvir that inviting the police commissioner to such a hearing was illegal.

"Summoning the commissioner for a hearing by the minister, with empty claims of 'dysfunction,' is a blatant attempt to interfere with the independence of the police and the powers of the professional echelon, the MQG stated. "This is a clear deviation from the minister's powers and a violation of the rule of law." Chief of police Kobi Shabtai and Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir at a ceremony of new appointments and ranks of the Israeli police, at the Ministry of National Security in Jerusalem, on July 4, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Ben-Gvir has made previous statements about his intentions to replace Kobi Shabtai and has already recommended Avshalom Peled as a candidate.

Ben-Gvir and Shabtai have clashed on numerous issues, including Ben-Gvir blaming Shabtai for the Meron disaster.

The two also conflicted over Ben-Gvir's announcement in March 2023 that he would remove Tel Aviv District Police Chief Ami Eshed over police conduct during the judicial reform protests. Shabtai later claimed the decision to be Ben-Gvir's decision, saying that Eshed would remain in his post until the Attorney General intervened on the matter.

