Israel's High Court rejects petition of east Jerusalem family facing eviction

Israel's High Court of Justice rejected on Sunday a petition by an east Jerusalem family seeking to challenge a previous court decision – which ruled that the family must vacate their home in Silwan in favor of Jewish residents, the Israeli NGO Peace Now reported.

The Shhadeh family, from Batan al-Hawa in Silwan, challenged Judge Noam Solberg's ruling, which rejected their appeal request. However, the Shhadeh family claimed that the court did not seek their response to the Jewish buyers' applications in the case, leading to a flaw in the court's decision-making process. Their voices were not heard before the decision – contrary to procedural rules.

However, on Sunday, the High Court rejected the petition.

Peace Now, an Israeli NGO working to promote a two-state solution, made a statement on the ruling, saying, "This is a political move, under the guise of legal proceedings, for the forcible displacement of a Palestinian community and its replacement by settlers in the heart of a Palestinian neighborhood in east Jerusalem." Palestinian children stand outside an apartment in the Silwan district of East Jerusalem in Jerusalem, May 15, 2024. (credit: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters)

"The responsibility to prevent the injustice lies with the government," Peace Now added. "It must determine that if settlers have rights to properties from before 1948, they should be compensated for them, not to have the right to evict families who lawfully purchased the property and lived there for decades."

Currently, all legal paths have reportedly been exhausted, and the family will need to evict its four-floor home by June 1. If they do not leave willingly, the Jewish buyers can file a procedure that would see police forcefully evict residents.

Background on the case

In November 2022, the District Court rejected the Shhadeh family's appeal and ruled that they must vacate their home. The family then filed a request to appeal to Israel's High Court. Solberg, the judge who received the case, decided in 2023 to wait for the position of the Attorney General in a similar eviction case.

In the months that passed, while waiting for the Attorney General's decision, the Jewish buyers' lawyer submitted six requests to the court to expedite the decision and rule on the case.

Following their sixth request in April 2024, Judge Solberg decided not to wait for the Attorney General's decision and determined that the family must vacate their home. The family submitted a motion for reconsideration, which was also rejected by the judge. Last week, the family filed a petition to the High Court against the decision, which was rejected on Sunday.

Ateret Cohanim, a right-wing group, was involved in the case and has filed numerous eviction lawsuits against some 84 Palestinian families in Silwan, Peace Now stated. Since 2015, 14 families have been evicted from Batan al-Hawa.