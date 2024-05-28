Jerusalem Post
Mexico files declaration of intervention in South Africa ICJ case against Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 28, 2024 21:38

Mexico invoked article 63 of the ICJ statute and filed a declaration of intervention in the case concerning Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza Strip, according to the ICJ's official X account on Tuesday.

In the declaration, Mexico stated that it "“seeks to intervene, in order to provide its view on the potential construction of the content of the provisions of the Convention relevant to this case”.

It is not yet clear if the application will be accepted.

