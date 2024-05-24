Ben-Gvir declares: ICJ ruling on Rafah is 'antisemitic and irrelevant'

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, fellow members of Knesset, and Jewish organizations around the world expressed their shock and disappointment following the ICJ's ruling on Friday, demanding the IDF halt all operations in Rafah.

Israeli reactions

In response to these rulings, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said: "The irrelevant order of the antisemitic court in The Hague should have only one answer: the occupation of Rafah, the increase of military pressure and the complete destruction of Hamas - until the complete victory in the war is achieved."

Strategic affairs Minister, Ron Dermer, said, "That Jews are treated differently is not a new story but a more than 2,000 year old story that is based on ancient hatred. Every year, the Human Rights Council passes more resolutions against Israel than all the other countries in the world combined."

"What the ICJ prosecutor has done will fuel the fires of antisemitism, which is raging across the world, because people will assume the charges carry weight. But the charges are totally false and the prosecutor didn’t even bother to learn the facts," Dermer stated. Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Dr. Charles Asher Small, Executive Director of the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP), issued the following statement in response to the ICJ ruling: "The ICJ's ruling is a stark reminder of how South Africa, which has become a hub for extremist activities across the African continent, continues to embrace antisemitic ideologies and support state-sponsored terror."

Small continued to say, "Maintaining close ties with and acting on behalf of Iran, Qatar and Hamas, South Africa has become a leading voice for terror. By bringing this case against Israel and in favour of Hamas, South Africa further positions itself as a bad actor on the global stage. The time has come for the international community to recognize and address South Africa's alarming connections with terror-supporting states and entities."

Former Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "Hamas is holding 125 hostages, presumably many in Rafah. The ICJ has just told Israel it’s not allowed to try to save them and must relinquish military leverage. This is not justice. This is a travesty of justice."

Hamas is holding 125 hostages, presumably many in Rafah. The ICJ has just told Israel it’s not allowed to try to save them and must relinquish military leverage. This is not justice. This is a travesty of justice. — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) May 24, 2024

International reactions

Senator Lindsey Graham also responded to the ICJ's ruling in a post on X, stating that "as far as [she is] concerned, the ICJ can go to hell."

Graham further added that "so called international justice organizations" need to be opposed, and that "their anti-Israel bias is overwhelming." She further called the ICJ's ruling "ridiculous," stating that the ruling "will and should be ignored by Israel."

As far as I’m concerned, the ICJ can go to hell.It is long past time to stand up to these so-called international justice organizations associated with the UN. Their anti-Israel bias is overwhelming.The ICJ’s ruling that Israel should stop operations that are necessary to… — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 24, 2024

What did the ICJ rule?

The ICJ voted that Israel must immediately “halt its military offensive and any other action in the Rafah [area] which may inflict on the Palestinian group in Gaza. conditions of life that would bring about its physical dysfunction, in whole or in part in favor,” Salam stated.

The court also stressed that Israel must ensure that the Rafah crossing from Egypt into Gaza remains open at a “scale of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance.

Israel must also, “ensure the unimpeded access to the Gaza strip of any commission of inquiry. fact-finding mission or other investigative body mandated by competent organs of the United Nations to investigate allegations of genocide.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.

This is a developing story.