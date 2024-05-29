Three IDF soldiers killed, seven wounded in Gaza Strip

Three IDF soldiers, St.-Sgt. Amir Galilove, 20, from Shimshit, St.-Sgt. Uri Bar Or, 21, from kibbutz Midreshet Ben-Gurion, and St.-Sgt Ido Appel, 21, from Tzofer, were killed in combat in the Gaza Strip, the IDF confirmed on Wednesday.

Israeli media reported that the soldiers were busy scanning tunnels in Rafah, when an explosive device detonated causing a building with soldiers in it to collapse.

Reports also claimed that rescue operations continued for minutes, until they finally determined the deaths of the three soldiers.

In the same incident, the medical corps personnel managed to stabilize the condition of two initially critically injured soldiers, and were able to transfer them to a hospital.

Mutiple injury incidents throughout Gaza

In another incident yesterday, a combat officer from the 614th Battalion of the Combat Engineering corps, and another soldier were seriously injured in a battle in the northern Gaza Strip after encountering terrorists at close range. IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, May 28, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Additionally, a fighter from the Yahalom unit of the Combat Engineering Corps was seriously injured in a battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

The IDF confirmed that a total of seven soldiers from different units were injured in separate incidents across the strip over the past day, and were classified as heavily injured.

This is a developing story.