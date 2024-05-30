IDF announces names of three fallen soldiers

Three IDF soldiers in the Kfir Brigade were killed in a ramming attack in Nablus, the IDF announced on Thursday.

The Palestinian terrorist who carried out the attack fled the scene, but later turned himself in to the Palestinian Authority, reported Israeli media.

It was later reported that the IDF were carrying out operational activities in Nablus and Ramallah.

The military announced on Thursday morning three names of fallen soldiers.

The soldiers

St.-Sgt. Eliya Hilel, 20, from Tel Zion from the Kfir Brigade fall during operational activities in the West Bank.

St.-Sgt. Diego Shvisha Harsaj, 20, from Tel Aviv, from the Kfir Brigade was also killed during operational activities in the West Bank.

Sgt. Yedidya Azugi, 21, from Revava, from the Paratroopers' 101st Battalion fell in combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

Tributes

The head of the Shomron Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, paid tribute to Azugi: "He was loved by all those around him, with a broad smile and a big heart, a leader and a leader among his friends."

"We will walk in the path of heroes who fell for the defense of the people and the homeland, may his memory be blessed."