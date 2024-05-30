Palestinian Islamic Jihad publish new video showing hostage Alexander Trupanov

Palestinian Islamic Jihad published a new video showing hostage Alexander Trupanov on the electronic platform Telegram on Thursday.

Alexander confirmed he was healthy and told the camera, "The IDF tried to kill me a few times; thank you to the al-Quds brigade." Alexander (Sasha) Trupanov, kidnapped and held hostage by Hamas on October 7, 2023 (credit: BRINGTHEMHOMENOW)

He also told the protestors to keep up the pressure on the government telling them "I dont want to be the next statistic. I don't want to be the next in line, please help me come home."

This comes following a previous video published by the PIJ earlier this week in which Alexander can be seen saying, "wait patiently, I will send a message in the next few days."

This is a developing story.