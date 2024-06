The body of Dolev Yehud, 35, was found and identified on Kibbutz Nir Oz, the IDF confirmed Monday morning.

Yehud, who worked as a medic, was killed on October 7 after leaving his home to help save lives during the Hamas massacre.

He served as a medic with United Hatzalah and Magen David Adom.

His remains were identified through scientific analysis in a coordinated effort between the IDF and anthropological experts.

This is a developing story.