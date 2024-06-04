Halevi in the North: 'IDF ready to move onto attack'

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said on Tuesday that the IDF was prepared to open up the northern theater against the Lebanon-based Hezbollah terror organization, the military and fire authority reported in a joint statement.

Halevi's comments came during a visit to northern Israel on Tuesday along with the head of the National Fire and Rescue Authority, Eyal Caspi.

Halevi stated, "We are approaching the point where a decision will have to be made, and the IDF is prepared and very ready for this decision.

"We have been attacking here for eight months, and Hezbollah is paying a very, very high price. It has increased its strength in recent days, and we are prepared after a very good process of training to a level of General Staff to move to an attack in the North," he added. IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi visits Israel's North. May 4, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

'Approaching a decision'

"Strong defense, readiness to attack, we are approaching a decision," Halevi emphasized.

Caspi added, "The collaborations on a regular basis with the IDF lead to the necessary preparation and readiness of both bodies and are implemented in practice even in wartime while maximizing the relative advantage of each of the formations for the benefit of the State of Israel."

The visit comes amid the raging fires in the North of Israel as a result of Hezbollah fire.

Earlier on Tuesday, the IDF engaged in various strikes in southern Lebanon, attacking Hezbollah terror targets.