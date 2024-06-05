The ceremony of the creation of the new Lotar elite unit entitled “Lotar Otef,” took place earlier this week, the IDF announced on Wednesday.

The unit was created in the aftermath of and in response to the October 7 massacre, the IDF added.

The purpose of this Lotar unit is to grant a quick response to terror attacks in the area of the Gaza border communities and is part of the military’s attempts at improving the security of the communities.

The Unit will be composed of IDF reservists and those who have served in elite units who live in the Gaza border communities area and will be trained for operations in the area. IDF unveils new Lotar elite unit for Gaza border communities. June 5, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

'From destruction to resurrection'

The head of the new unit, Lt.-Col (res.) A. said at the ceremony, "The establishment of the unit in this period contains within it the essence of the story of the State of Israel, from destruction to resurrection."

"We have gathered here, in the heart of a region that has been damaged and suffered so much, where we lost our best people, and now we are bringing about the construction of a unit that will serve as a regional anchor and a magnet for all those who have the defense of the homeland and the desire to continue contributing to the country."