IDF announces the death of Sgt. Refael Kauders, 39, on Israel's northern front

Sgt. (Ret.) Refael Kauders, 39, fell fighting on Israel's northern front on Wednesday, the IDF announced early Thursday morning.

He was seriously injured and transferred to a hospital in the region for immediate medical treatment. He succumbed to his wounds, and his family was informed.

Kauders, a reservist, was promoted to the rank of sergeant posthumously.

The military listed the late sergeant as the "tradition and spirit" coordinator in Battalion 5030.

He was a member of the Alon Brigade.

Growing number of fallen soldiers

Since October 7, 645 IDF soldiers have died in their mission to protect Israel.

Several soldiers are still held captive in the Gaza Strip by Hamas after being kidnapped.