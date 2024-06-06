How the IDF has managed to maintain control over Hezbollah

After senior IDF officers assessed the current situation in southern Lebanon, they concluded that despite the complexity in Israel's North, the IDF has caused massive damage to Hezbollah and is successfully managing defensive and offensive efforts against the terrorist organization.

After speaking with reserve units that are located on the Lebanon border over the past week, IDF officials revealed that despite senior officials' estimations of Hezbollah's capabilities, it would not be easy for the group to surprise Israel. Senior IDF officials believed Hezbollah had the capability to launch a large-scale attack on Israel's border, but military intelligence has found the contrary.

However, according to military assessments, Hezbollah does have the ability to carry out a focused attack. The discussions with the IDF officers also indicated that despite Israel's extensive attacks across Lebanon, Hezbollah's strategic missile array has still not been significantly damaged.

"In all honesty, Hezbollah's strategic arrays, such as missiles of various ranges, have not been damaged, but that doesn't mean the IDF cannot destroy at a very large scale and cause great damage to Hezbollah," one IDF officer said.

Hezbollah fears Israeli assault

The IDF officers emphasized that Hezbollah forces get worn down due to consistent IDF attacks and the need for constant alertness as they anticipate a sudden Israeli assault. Grad rockets used by Hezbollah (credit: Alma Research Institute)

Furthermore, the officers said that the IDF had already thwarted one of Hezbollah's plans for a surprise attack on Israel. This was partly achieved by destroying infrastructure at close and distant ranges from the border. It was also done by eliminating over 320 operatives, including senior figures such as the commander of the Radwan Force, a special operation forces unit of Hezbollah.

"Hezbollah operatives fear to move freely in southern Lebanon because they are being effectively hunted by IDF aerial and intelligence efforts," one officer explained.

The officers also added that while Hassan Nasrallah, secretary-general of Hezbollah, will be increasing the rate of fire towards Israel, the organization simultaneously must deal with internal challenges. In the past month, hundreds of Hezbollah reservists refused to enlist, marking the beginning of a blow to the organization.

"The IDF is causing massive damage to Hezbollah," the IDF officers said. This is against the backdrop of challenges from the Houthis in Yemen, Iran, Iraq, the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and Syria, along with potential infiltrations from the Jordan and Egypt borders.